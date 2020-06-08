All-female student engineering team wins international competition

TUCSON – Magee Middle School's "Odyssea of the Mind" team is getting world-wide attention for their all-female engineering team that took first place in an international competition.

Marjorie Letson is a teacher at Magee Middle School.

"I know people don't understand what a big deal that is, but it's a really big deal," said Letson.

Letson has coached an "Odyssey of the Mind" team for over 20 years. This year's team, also coached by Jim Edwards, was the only middle school team worldwide to enter all of the contest's five categories.

The team won as they were challenged to create a structure strictly from balsa wood and glue. This was to see how much it could hold. Their structure held 1,151 pounds.

"I never thought that I would get such an achievement like this. it's all really crazy to me" said team member Aubrey Phull.

The team consisted of six all-female students, Elizabeth Szlemko and Sofia Kalesinskaite, Adelle Kanies, Aubrey Phull, Lauren Reed and Morgan Riddle.

A large trophy is expected to be in their hands soon.