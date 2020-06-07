Oro Valley asks residents to sign up for notifications as crews continue to battle Bighorn Fire

ORO VALLEY, Ariz.—The Town of Oro Valley and the Oro Valley Police Department are monitoring the Bighorn Fire in the Catalina Mountains, which has reached 1,000 acres.

Officials are now asking Oro Valley residents to sign up for Code RED notifications.

The emergency notification service is free. To sign up for code RED, click here.

In a press release, Chief of Police Kara Riley said “Right now, we are encouraging residents to stay informed and to sign up for the Town’s Code RED notification system, so that we can reach as many of our residents as possible with notifications. Social media is a good tool, but not everyone uses it. So, please sign up for Code RED.”

Officials are also reminding the public that there is a temporary flight restriction in the area. Drones cannot be flown.