One Tucson elementary school teacher finds a way to reunite with students amid Coronavirus pandemic

TUCSON - A Tucson Elementary School teacher is finding a way to connect with her students during this pandemic.

Emily Penning is a 2nd-grade teacher at St. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Tucson. Penning was able to see her students for the first time on Sunday since spring break.

Prior to the pandemic, Penning was going to hand deliver a personalized book and end-of-the-year certificate. One parent found out and donated a space where they students could pick up the items, safely.

"Every year they do a book about what happened throughout the entire year," Penning said. "This year they weren't going to be able to make them, so I had them send me the information and the pictures and I was able to put together a program."

Each family was given 15 minutes with their teacher.

"I get to talk to them one-on-one and give them encouragement that they missed out on over the past couple of months," Penning said.

One parent said it's nice to have a teacher in his son's life that cares as much as Penning does.

"She always goes the extra mile," Eduardo Encinas said, "She took the time out of her day to make our kids feel special."

Luca Encinas, Eduardo's son, said the book was a wonderful surprise.

"I missed her and my friends so much," Luca Encinas said.

Penning said she is excited to get back to teaching in the Fall.