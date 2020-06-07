 Skip to Content

Man hospitalized after being shot by DPS troopers in Mesa

3:23 pm AP - Arizona News, News, Top Stories

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man is hospitalized in serious condition after being shot by state Department of Public Safety troopers in southeast Mesa.

Chandler police officers attempted to stop a pickup truck around 9 p.m. Saturday, but the driver didn’t pull over.

DPS troopers located the truck that sped up and reportedly weaved through traffic before it crashed in Mesa.

Troopers approached the vehicle and a shooting occurred, but details weren’t immediately released.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His name hasn’t been released. DPS officials say no troopers were injured.

Associated Press

