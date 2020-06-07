In 10th evening of Phoenix protests, no arrests for 6th time

PHOENIX (AP) — Despite an estimated 3,000 people attending the 10th consecutive evening of protests against racism and police brutality in Phoenix, authorities say no arrests were made.

Saturday marked the sixth straight night without arrests of any demonstrators.

As the march proceeded, protesters made stops throughout downtown Phoenix including an eight-minute, 46-second silent protest that had many people getting face-down on the concrete.

That signified the length of time a former Minneapolis officer is accused of holding his knee on George Floyd’s neck before Floyd died.

Protesters in Phoenix also decry the death of 28-year-old Dion Johnson, who was fatally shot by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on Memorial Day.