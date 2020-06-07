Crews continue to battle Bighorn, Tortolita Fires

Crews continue to battle Bighorn, Tortolita FiresUpdated
TUCSON— Crews continue to battle the Bighorn Fire and the Tortolita Fire, both ignited by lightning during a storm Friday evening.
Sunday, The Coronado National Forrest Service said the Bighorn Fire, burning near Pusch Ridge in the Santa Catalina Mountains, had reached 1000 acres. The fire is zero percent contained.
Officials said crews used retardant and helicopter water drops Saturday to check the fires growth towards the Forest boundary
The fire continues to move northeastward into rocky, cliff faced terrain on Table Mountain.
The Coronado National Forest’s Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire Sunday morning.
Officials say fire fighters will continue to monitor the south and west sides of the fire, keeping it from moving off the Forest. Aircraft will be used to check fire movement among the rock and bluffs at the upper elevations.
The following trails are impacted by the fire and are closed:
Romero Canyon
Pusch Peak
Pima Canyon
Finger Rock
Ventana Canyon
The Coronado National Forest is reminding the public that drones are prohibited over the fire area.
Golder Ranch Fire Dept. said crews monitored the Tortolita Fire Friday overnight. The fire is burning on State Land. Saturday, officials estimated the fire had burned 540 acres.
The Tortolita fire is being managed by Stand Land personnel.