Crews continue to battle Bighorn, Tortolita Fires

Last updated today at 9:20 am
TUCSON— Crews continue to battle the Bighorn Fire and the Tortolita Fire, both ignited by lightning during a storm Friday evening.

Sunday, The Coronado National Forrest Service said the Bighorn Fire, burning near Pusch Ridge in the Santa Catalina Mountains, had reached 1000 acres. The fire is zero percent contained.

Officials said crews used retardant and helicopter water drops Saturday to check the fires growth towards the Forest boundary

The fire continues to move northeastward into rocky, cliff faced terrain on Table Mountain.

The Coronado National Forest’s Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire Sunday morning.

Officials say fire fighters will continue to monitor the south and west sides of the fire, keeping it from moving off the Forest. Aircraft will be used to check fire movement among the rock and bluffs at the upper elevations.

The following trails are impacted by the fire and are closed:

Romero Canyon

Pusch Peak

Pima Canyon

 Finger Rock

Ventana Canyon

The Coronado National Forest is reminding the public that drones are prohibited over the fire area.

Golder Ranch Fire Dept. said crews monitored the Tortolita Fire Friday overnight. The fire is burning on State Land. Saturday, officials estimated the fire had burned 540 acres.

The Tortolita fire is being managed by Stand Land personnel.

