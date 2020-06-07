 Skip to Content

COVID-19 in Arizona: 26,889 cases, 1,044 reported deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Sunday. The statewide total is now 1,044.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 26,889 with 1,438 new cases.

In Pima County, health officials reported 148 news cases. There are now 3,098 reported COVID-19 cases for the county.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 393,246 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 6.2 percent have come back positive.

Cases by county:

  • Maricopa: 13,498
  • Pima: 3,098
  • Pinal: 1,112
  • Santa Cruz: 599
  • Cochise: 141
  • Yuma: 2,131
  • La Paz: 181
  • Mohave: 500
  • Yavapai: 327
  • Coconino: 1,282
  • Navajo: 2,198
  • Gila: 45
  • Graham: 40
  • Greenlee: 10
  • Apache: 1,727

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.

News 4 Tucson

