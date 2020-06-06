Tucson girl battling cancer gets dream birthday surprise

TUCSON - A Tucson girl battling cancer was surprised with a birthday celebration that included hanging out with her favorite princess for the day.

Katy Benton whose 5-years-old was diagnosed with throat cancer at age 2.

Diamond Children's Medical Center hosted a birthday party for Benton after her vacation to Disney Word was cut short.

"Back in February, we went to Disney World for her Make-A-Wish trip but on Tuesday of that week she developed a fever and ended up in the hospital the whole rest of the week," Heidi Benton, Katy's mom said. "So she didn't get to do what she was supposed to do."

On Saturday, Benton got to live out part of her dream at her very own happiest place on earth. From glitter to glam to even getting to hang out with Rapunzel.

The party was at This and That Beauty in Tucson.

Salon owner Laura Gibbons said she was excited to help make Benton's day memorable.

"We got a phone call if we could do her hair, maybe some makeup," Gibbons said, "We didn't know it was her birthday and as soon as we found out, we are decorating the salon and getting pastries. It was all a surprise."

Katy's day was jam packed with all different kinds of fun princess activities.

"She came into the salon and got her hair done, and her make up done and her nails done," Heidi Benton said

Benton also said she is very grateful for everyone who helped make Katy's birthday extra special.

"When you have a kid fighting cancer, you really value every new experience because you are just so thankful they are here," Benton said.