TFD: southside apartment fire displaces 16 residents

TUCSON— Sixteen residents were displaced after an apartment fire on the southside Saturday.

Crews with Tucson Fire Dept. responded to the 3500 block of S. 12th Ave. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the fire.

Officials say crews discovered fire coming from the first floor that was extending to the second floor and attic space.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, according to TFD.

Ten TFD units were dispatched to the scene and the fire was brought under control in 22 minutes.

Officials said seven adults and nine children were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Due to the large number of displaced residents and today’s excessive heat, SunTran delivered a bus to the scene that was used to keep displaced residents cool until Red Cross assistance could arrive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.