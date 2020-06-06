Prosecutor: 2 Buffalo police charged with assault in shoving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors say two Buffalo police officers have been charged with assault after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester.

Both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault Saturday.

The two officers had been suspended without pay Friday after a TV crew captured the confrontation the night before near the end of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The footage shows a man approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they clear demonstrators.

Two officers push the man backward, and he hits his head on the pavement. Blood spills as officers walk past.

The governor praised prosecutors for moving quickly to charge the officers.