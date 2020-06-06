 Skip to Content

Police search for suspect involved in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash

TUCSON—Tucson Police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday night.

Officials say a male pedestrian was walking down Roger Road near Pomona Road around 8 p.m. when he was fatally struck in the roadway by a vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle has been described as a grey or silver late 2000’s, possibly 2008 Dodge Nitro.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.  

