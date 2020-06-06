Multiple agencies work to fight wildfires in Southern Arizona

TUCSON - Golder Ranch Fire District was the first to respond to the flames on the Catalina mountains Friday night, once they spotted the fire and realized where it was, they decided it was too dangerous to reach in the dark.

"Now that it's daylight, we've got a better view of the fire, we can see exactly how big it is and where it's travelling. So the Forest Service is in charge of this fire. They have brought in a lot of air assets, helicopters, airplanes, to try and contain the fire and keep it from spreading any further," said Adam Jarrold, Golder Ranch Fire District.

According to the News Four Tucson Doppler radar the first strike in Oro Valley was at 9:43 Friday night. Between then and 10:06 there was about 20 to 30 strikes.

Jarrold said for fires like these, teamwork between organizations is paramount.

"The forest service, state land, the bureau of land management resources, we all work together really well and we bring a bunch of resources together to get a handle on the fire before it gets bigger and out of control."

They also work with the National Weather Service for updates because they say fuel, topography and weather are the three biggest things that affect a wildland fire.

"Weather can change it, winds change direction it's gonna change the way the fires going and we need to know that ahead of time. So they do a great job forecasting that for us and keeping us ahead of the game," said Jarrold.