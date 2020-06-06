COVID-19 in Arizona: 25,451 cases, 1,042 reported deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona reported 30 additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday. The statewide total is now 1,042.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 25,451 with 1,119 new cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 380,912 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 6 percent have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 12,761

Pima: 2,950

Pinal: 1,067

Santa Cruz: 530

Cochise: 122

Yuma: 1,850

La Paz: 158

Mohave: 485

Yavapai: 326

Coconino: 1,267

Navajo: 2,152

Gila: 43

Graham: 39

Greenlee: 9

Apache: 1,692

