AZDHS provides updates on COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity

TUCSON - The Arizona Department of Health Services released data on COVID-19 Cases Saturday, along with the status of hospital capacity.

According to AZDHS, Arizona has reached 25,451 cases while there are 1,891,690 nationwide. They say there are 109,192 COVID-19 related deaths nationwide, with 1,042 deaths reported in Arizona.

Nationwide the percentage of positive tests is at 11% with 7.2% COVID-19 positive PCR tests in Arizona.

With an increase in cases, AZDHS says COVID-19 hospitalizations have also increased. Officials say there are more than 1,200 COVID-19 inpatients reported in Arizona hospitals.

AZDHS says data reported by Arizona hospital shows the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is rising. The majority of both inpatient and ICU beds are occupied by non-COVID-19 patients.

Data reported by Arizona Hospitals

78% of occupied inpatient beds are occupied by non-COVID related patients, with 22% of all inpatients reported by hospitals to be infected with or suspected to be infected with COVID-19.

67% of occupied ICU beds are occupied by non-COVID related patients, with 33% of ICU patients infected with or suspected to be infected with COVID-19.

24% of ICU beds and 20% of inpatient beds remain available statewide.

For more information on COVID-19 click here.