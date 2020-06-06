AZDHS provides updates on COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity
TUCSON - The Arizona Department of Health Services released data on COVID-19 Cases Saturday, along with the status of hospital capacity.
According to AZDHS, Arizona has reached 25,451 cases while there are 1,891,690 nationwide. They say there are 109,192 COVID-19 related deaths nationwide, with 1,042 deaths reported in Arizona.
Nationwide the percentage of positive tests is at 11% with 7.2% COVID-19 positive PCR tests in Arizona.
With an increase in cases, AZDHS says COVID-19 hospitalizations have also increased. Officials say there are more than 1,200 COVID-19 inpatients reported in Arizona hospitals.
AZDHS says data reported by Arizona hospital shows the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is rising. The majority of both inpatient and ICU beds are occupied by non-COVID-19 patients.
Data reported by Arizona Hospitals
- 78% of occupied inpatient beds are occupied by non-COVID related patients, with 22% of all inpatients reported by hospitals to be infected with or suspected to be infected with COVID-19.
- 67% of occupied ICU beds are occupied by non-COVID related patients, with 33% of ICU patients infected with or suspected to be infected with COVID-19.
- 24% of ICU beds and 20% of inpatient beds remain available statewide.
For more information on COVID-19 click here.