Tucson woman’s son hires mariachis to celebrate her 93rd birthday

TUCSON - To say it's been a tense and trying time in America would be an understatement and in times like these, sometimes a little music can help soothe the soul.

Pauline Murray turned 93 years old Friday and her son hired mariachis to serenade his mom outside of her nursing home.

Pauline was born in Tombstone in 1927 and moved to Tucson after high school.

She lived in the same house near Sixth Street and Ajo Way for 70 years.

A year ago, Pauline moved into an assisted living center.

Pauline has not seen her son since the first week of March after being separated by the coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

Pauline’s son said mariachi music is her favorite.

Happy Birthday, Pauline!