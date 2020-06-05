NFL players call on league to condemn racism

TUCSON - Some of the most prominent black players of the National Football League have released a video that sends a powerful message and calls on the league to condemn racism.

This follows the death of George Floyd who was killed while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Not only does the video respond to the death of Floyd, but to other members of the black community who have been killed, including Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Laquan McDonald, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Walter Scott, Michael Brown Jr., Samuel Dubose, Frank Smart, Phillip White, and Jordan Baker.

Saquon Barkley, running back for the New York Giants, posted the video to Twitter on Thursday evening.

DeAndre Rashaun Hopkins, wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, is one of the players featured in the video, along with Barkley and 18 other players.

Throughout the video, the players say, "It could have been me."

The video concludes with the NFL players insisting they will not be silenced.