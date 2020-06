TUCSON - JCPenney at El Con mall is closing.

It's one of 154 stores across the country the company is closing.

Three stores in Arizona are closing, as well as stores in California, Ohio, Indiana, Florida , Georgia, Texas and New York.

The going-out-of -business sales start June 12 and could last up to 16 weeks.

The bankrupt retailer will announce additional closures in the coming weeks.

It's unclear how many workers will be impacted by the closures.