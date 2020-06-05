‘Free Them All’ car rally draws dozens outside Eloy detention center

ELOY, Ariz. - Dozens gathered across the street from the La Palma Correctional Facility, a federal detention center in Eloy, Ariz., Friday night.

Protestors demanded government officials release inmates infected with COVID-19.

“If nothing is done, a lot of these people, instead of coming out to their families are going to come out in boxes,” Noemi Romero, a protestor, said.

Romero said she once spent five weeks inside the facility.

“None of the people in their get proper medical care,” Romero said. “If you would ask for something, it would take them up to 48 hours to get seen by a nurse.”

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 78 detainees have tested positive for the virus.

Currently, 15 detainees are in isolation or being monitored for symptoms.

La Palma currently reports zero COVID-19 related deaths.

Some protestors believe the numbers are much higher.

“We have a crisis line where family members are able to report what is going on,” Sandra Castro Solis with Puente Arizona, human rights movement, said. “We’ve gotten anonymous calls from inside that detention center talking about people with hazmat suits coming in and out."