Arizona unemployment rate drops significantly

TUCSON - There's good news on the job front, both nationally and locally.

Unemployment numbers are dropping and it is a huge rebound coming off a pandemic.

"The prediction was that the unemployment rate would rise to over 20%. Instead, it dropped to a little more than 13%," said President Donald Trump.

The U.S. unemployment rate in May was 13.3%, to be exact.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Arizona ranged from 3,000 to 4,000 filings.

In mid-March, the unemployment numbers increased to 29,000 and then to 88,000 by the end of March.

It was around that time Gov. Doug Ducey's Executive Order went into effect and businesses were forced to shutdown, leaving Arizonans jobless.

By early April, a devastating number of 132,000 people were unemployed.

Now, there is good news.

The unemployment numbers have dropped as the weeks go by and businesses are slowly reopening.

The latest numbers for Arizona's unemployment filings is at 22,290.

"Today, if you think about it, the greatest come back in American history," said President Trump.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it is.

The economy gained 2.5 million jobs in May, which is the largest monthly gain in new jobs since data tracking first began in 1939.

"The fact is, there are 13-million fewer jobs today for American workers than the day President Obama and I left office," said Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate.

"So while it is wonderful to see 10% of the families who have lost their jobs from Trump's disastrous pandemic response start to make their way back, the president's behavior has me deeply worried for the 90% who have not," Biden said.

"We will go back to having the greatest economy in the world and I think we will have a few good upcoming months," said Trump.

Trump said he is confident the unemployment numbers for June will be even lower, along with millions of jobs added.