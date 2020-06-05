2 fires burning in Coronado National Forest, 1 in Tortolita Mountains in Oro Valley

TUCSON - There are three separate fires burning in Southern Arizona Friday evening.

One fire is on Mount Lemmon in the Spencer Canyon area, the second is north of Pusch Ridge and a third fire is burning up in the Tortolita Mountains, north of Oro Valley, according to Adam Jarrold with Golder Ranch Fire.

Coronado National Forest officials are monitoring the fires burning in their area Friday.

Jarrold reported that both fires in the Coronado National Forest area are unable to be accessed right now from the ground and also said they are tough to see at night.

According to the Oro Valley Police Department, Friday's storm brought lightning which caused the fire on the Pusch Ridge Mountains.

Unfortunately the storm brought lightning and that caused a fire on the Pusch Ridge Mountains. Golder Ranch Fire Deparment and Northwest Fire Department are working the scene. pic.twitter.com/tLjdfA7UDG — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 6, 2020

Golder Ranch Fire Department and Northwest Fire Department are working the scene, OVPD tweeted Friday.

Jarrold reported that crews are currently heading to the fire in the Tortolita Mountains.

Jarrold also said that the fire is right near Pima and Pinal County line.

Also, 1 or 2 separate fires in Tortolitas west of Catalina and north of OV. Visable from Oracle Rd from Tangerine to OJ. Crews attempting to make access. Also very rough terrain, no homes in the area. pic.twitter.com/HcJ7jtARtJ — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) June 6, 2020

Details regarding this story are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest information as it becomes available.