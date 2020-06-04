TPD investigating fatal motorcycle collision on southeast side, victim identified

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle that occurred last Friday evening on Tucson's southeast side.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. last Friday, TPD officers and members of the Tucson Fire Department responded to a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of S. Houghton Road and E. Old Vail Road.

Two people were riding on the motorcycle when the collision occurred and both were treated by TFD personnel.

The two motorcycle passengers were then transported to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.

TPD reported that no one in the passenger vehicle was injured.

On Tuesday, 62-year-old Jeffrey McAllister, who was operating the motorcycle at the time of the collision, died due to his injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital, according to TPD.

McAllister's next of kin have been notified.

Injuries to the passenger on the motorcycle, McAllister's wife, were non-life threatening.

Based on witness statements and roadway evidence, officers were able to determine the driver of a 2016 Toyota Yaris was traveling eastbound on Old Vail Road.

When attempting to make a northbound, left-hand turn on to Houghton Road, the Toyota collided with McAllister and his wife who were traveling westbound on Mary Ann Cleveland Way, which turns into Old Vail Rd west of the Houghton Road intersection.

McAllister and his wife were on a 2017 Harley Davidson at the time.