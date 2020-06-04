Rincon Market closed after failing to pay rent

TUCSON - Tucson's historic Rincon Market on E. Sixth Street has been shut down after receiving a lock out notice from the landlord of the building.

A sign on the front doors of the market reads, "the tenant has failed to pay rent owed and due under the lease."

The lock out notice was posted Tuesday, however, Rincon Market hasn't been operating since April 1 due to the coronavirus.

In addition, the tenant is not allowed on the premises, according to the notice.

There is no word from Rincon Market on the closure at this time.