Participants of ‘March for Justice’ rally at Old Main share their stories of racism

TUCSON - March for Justice organizers held a rally Wednesday at Old Main at the University of Arizona to let members of the black community stand up and share their stories of racism in Tucson.

Speakers ranged from their mid-40s to as young as 15 and all of them spoke about the multiple times they have been marginalized, and what it's like being black in Tucson.

Organizers stressed that this was a peaceful gathering for the black community to heal and share their stories.

"My senior year of high school, and I did go to school in Tucson, I had to withdraw my senior year and finish online by myself because I was being called the N-word everyday at school," said Mariah Barnett, a senior at the University of Arizona.

Barnett's story is not unique and it started before high school.

Janel Drummer first experienced racism when she was just six years old.

"Growing up, talking about it was really hard because when I would be vocal about it, I would get shamed for it," said Drummer. "So this was my first time actually talking about what was happening so it was really hard for me to talk about."

The first time Drummer experienced racism was in an ice cream shop nine years ago.

Drummer said a white officer looked her up and down and said he lost his appetite when she walked in.

Janel said she was admiring his badge.

"Her speaking up there is monumental for her because she has never done that before," said Jasmine Drummer, one of the organizers for March for Justice. "For her to do that and speak her beautiful black mind, I am a proud older sister."

For many in the crowd, it was an emotional event as the stories shared reminded them of their own memories.

"There was a couple times where I actually cried because all of those stories, even from the 15-year-old girl, I have experienced as a man," said Jesse Pender, a local activist. "For me. that just hit too close to home to be honest with you."

Organizers for Wednesday's rally asked that people continue to support their cause because they say the black community is hurting and in pain.