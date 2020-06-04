New waterline in the works on Mt. Lemmon to help battle wildfires

TUCSON - Arizona wildfire season has come early this year up and local firefighters are prepared to battle any wildfire that may arise on Mount Lemmon.

Mt. Lemmon Fire District uses pumpkin water tanks to extinguish fires and they are key to fighting fires.

However, getting water to them is a process.

"We have to shuttle water with our tenders. The fire department has two 2,000-gallon tenders," said Michael Stanley, Mt. Lemmon Water District manager. "We have to go into Summerhaven to our fire hydrant system to fill those tenders, to get the water back to the helipad."

Then the helicopter will take the water from there.

"They have buckets and they hover over the pumpkin," said Doug Mance, a former Mt. Lemmon firefighter. "The bucket has flaps and when it goes into the water, it opens and gravity shuts the flaps and off they go."

A new waterline is in the works to eliminate the back and forth process.

"We will have a fire hydrant down there that we will hook into directly and we will have a constant flow of water off the mountain system," said Cpt. Dan Leade of Mt. Lemmon Fire.

The funds are from the State Forestry Division and are now just waiting on a couple signatures.

Captain Leade said the waterline "will help immensely" with their wildfire operations.

Fire crews hope to see the waterline installed sometime after September.