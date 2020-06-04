 Skip to Content

Apple is tracking iPhones stolen from its stores

Apple is telling iPhone thieves: "you're wasting your time."

The company says some of its stores were ransacked. iPhones were stolen during the ongoing nationwide protests.

But Apple is now disabling those phones.

And messages are popping up on their screens, telling the thieves that the devices are being tracked and authorities will be alerted.

Apple had the software to track stolen iPhones before the protests.

However, that software does not come on purchased phones.

