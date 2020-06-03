New safety measures in place at Desert Diamond Casinos, reopens Friday

TUCSON - New and extensive safety precautions are set in place for when Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment welcomes back guests to all four of properties Friday afternoon.

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment will be reopening its doors at 1 p.m. Friday.

"We're excited to see our guests on Friday," said Treen Parvello, head of public relations at the Tohono O'odham Nation. "We've done so much to heighten our security measures and make sure everyone feels comfortable and safe."

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment's new safety precautions include the following.

Mandatory temperature screenings for everyone who enters the casino and entertainment facilities.

Safety masks will be required for all visitors.

Social distancing guidelines will be reinforced.

Maintaining at least six feet between parties is mandatory and signage markings have been implemented at each facility.

Hand sanitizer stations and Plexiglas barriers have been installed in key areas.

Slot games will be available to use at every other machine. The in-between machines will be disabled and the chairs will be removed to ensure social distancing.

"We'll have some of the games open, and some of the games closed, to ensure that we're not congregating around a certain area," said Parvello. "The chips will be cleaned on a regular basis, the cards will be cleaned on a regular basis."

Furthermore, there'll be continuous cleaning of high-contact surfaces including gaming devices, chairs, and tables.

Throughout the casino, a special chemical proven to kill COVID-19 will be sprayed periodically.

There'll also be "Air Force Maximization" as the HVAC systems will be frequently cleaned and the air flow into the facilities has been expanded.

The Tohono O'odham Nation and Desert Diamond Casinos are some of the largest suppliers of employment to Southern Arizona residents as more than 3,000 people from all walks of life, both tribal and non-tribal, are provided jobs.

After Friday's re-opening at 1 p.m., the Desert Diamond Casinos will open at 10 a.m. daily and close anywhere between midnight and 2 a.m.

During the graveyard hours, in which the casino is closed, the continued in-depth cleaning will take place.