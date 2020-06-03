New report shows Southern Arizonans gained greater access to education, financial resources

TUCSON - Nearly 200,000 Arizonans have gained better access to education, financial and health resources through the nonprofit organizations, according to United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona's 2019 annual report.

Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, said the increase was a more than 10% jump compared to 2018's annual report findings.

Penn said the increase translated into real-life improvements for one in every eight Southern Arizonans.

"We saw more kids who were third grade reading proficient," Penn said. "We saw more kids who graduated from high school and we saw more kids who went on to be successful in post-secondary education."

According to the report, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona gave 200,000 books to children throughout 2019.

In addition, 430 children reconnected with education and career pathways through re-engagement services provided by United Way.

More than 730 families received guidance for raising and nurturing their child at home.

Furthermore, over 1,500 adults attended classes to become better parents and 682 people learned new early childhood education and family support building skills through the nonprofit organization.

The annual report also showed more people were able to buy their first home and long-time home buyers became more financially stable.