New mural in downtown Tucson honors Black Lives Matter movement

TUCSON - You may have noticed a new mural in downtown Tucson.

Camila Ibarra, mural artist, said she painted the mural on a wall at Club Congress in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ibarra is studying civil engineering at Arizona State University and she has a passion for painting.

“I painted this up, not last night, but the night before and then I put just the idea of making it a large mural to basically make a statement about the Black Lives Matter movement,” Ibarra said. “I really wanted to make a statement about it and be active.”