March For Justice rally draws nearly 2K to UA Mall

TUCSON - In the shadow of peaceful protests that turned violent across the country, nearly 2,000 community members gathered together Wednesday afternoon at the University of Arizona campus.

People young and old of every color were at the UA Mall with signs, hope and a voice.

“Yes, as an African American this hurts, but as a human being it just shows how much we are stepping back into being, being bad people,” Dimitri Pearson, a UArizona junior said.

March For Justice, a Tucson organization, held a stationary, peaceful rally for the community to listen to members of our black community.

“It’s pretty disgusting, seeing that after all these years, we have not progressed one iota,” Lee Stanley, a UArizona alumnus, said.

Stanley graduated from college in 1970.

“We’re talking 50 years now," Stanley said. "Nothing’s changed."

Pearson vowed there must be change.

He also argued the outrage over what happened to George Floyd and what’s happened over the last week must be a turning point and must not fade.

“To remember George Floyd, remember all of this,”Pearson said. “We can’t stop now. We have to keep pushing. And this is just the beginning.”