Keeping pets cool in Southern Arizona heat

TUCSON – As Southern Arizona temperatures continue to hover in the triple digits, it's an important reminder to keep your pets safe in the heat.

Thermometers reached 105 degrees Wednesday and temperatures are expected to be slightly hotter Thursday.

These temperatures should caution pet owners across Southern Arizona.

The Pima Animal Care Center said that your furry friends are feeling the same effects as you are while outside in this heat.

"If it's too hot for you outside, it's really too hot for your pet," said Nikki Reck, spokesperson for PACC.

"The easiest way to test this is to take the back of your hand and place it on the ground where the pet is going to be walking," Reck said. "If you can hold it there for more than five seconds, it's safe."

PACC said if you find a stray pet, call them at 520-724-7222.