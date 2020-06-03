Health officials urge protesters to wear masks to prevent spread of COVID-19

TUCSON - As protests break out across the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, health officials raise concerns for spreading the coronavirus.

Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department, said protesters should also bring hand sanitizer and stay away from the protests if they are sick.

For those who are vulnerable to COVID-19, Cullen suggested protesting a different way.

"Bring your face covering and that can be a mask or a bandana or something you used," Cullen said."Make sure to cover your nose and your mouth."

Cullen added, "We see lots of face coverings where people have pulled them down from their nose. Not good enough, it has to cover everything."

Doctor Cullen also suggested spreading your message online or even through your window for those vulnerable to the coronavirus.

"We saw with drive-by graduations, there was drive-by protests and that might be an option for people, especially if they are immunocompromised," Cullen said.

She also said to avoid those you see who are coughing or sneezing.

"The gathering itself creates a situation that could lead to spikes," Cullen said. "Obviously, spikes are dependent upon the number of people in the gathering themselves that have the infection. We're hoping if you're sick, you're not at the gathering."

For more information on how you can stay safe from COVID-19 while protesting, click here.