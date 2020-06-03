Chief Magnus of TPD discusses George Floyd protests on NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt

TUCSON – Chief Chris Magnus of the Tucson Police Department was featured on NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt Wednesday evening.

Chief Magnus discussed Tucson’s response to the protests over George Floyd's death and what kind of message police want to send to protestors participating in peaceful demonstrations.

During the Nightly News broadcast on Wednesday, Tom Costello, correspondent for NBC News - Washington, reported that Tucson police officers “remain in their regular beat uniforms and work to deescalate tensions.”

However, when officers face bricks, bottles and gunfire, Chief Magnus said officers must switch to tactical gear.

“There is a time and a place for gear that can protect officers and can allow them to protect the community,” Magnus said. “I don’t think certainly it’s in every situation, I don’t think it’s necessary with peaceful protestors.”

Magnus and the recent protests in Tucson appear a minute and 15 seconds into the segment.