UArizona’s Coach Sean Miller discusses how his team has been dealing with COVID-19

TUCSON - For die-hard basketball fans, it seems like it was yesterday that the PAC-12 Tournament was cancelled because of the coronavirus.

It was not long after that the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, also known and branded as NCAA March Madness, was also cancelled.

Sean Miller, head coach of University of Arizona Men's Basketball, and his team of Wildcats, along with devoted fans here in the Old Pueblo, are still saying "What if?"

The last time Miller's team set foot on the court was on March 11 with a 77-70 victory over the University of Washington Huskies at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, Coach Miller met up with Tucson-area media via Zoom for an interview.

"I was really looking forward to March Madness," said Miller. "Ironically, we might have played one of the last games that was played before everything was shut down in the PAC-12 tournament, and we played well against Washington."

"You are getting ready to play USC and all of a sudden, you don't see these guys, I still haven't seen them," said Miller. "I guess we're in the 80s, almost 90 days now."

Coach Miller added, "So who left? Who's coming back? Who's not here yet? We're all kind of like in the stratosphere."

For now, UArizona's 2020-2021 men's basketball team will have to wait before they get together in person to shoot some summer hoops, all while taking the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're preparing to have, at least, all of us together at some point this summer. We want to hit the ground running," said Miller. "All of us need hope."