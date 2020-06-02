Tucson VA implements non-patient visitor policy
TUCSON - The Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System (SAVAHCS) is limiting all non-patient visitors.
Anyone who is not a direct caregiver for the veteran’s appointment will not be permitted entry.
Virtual care will still be offered. The options include:
- Telephone or Video Appointments – To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
- Prescription Refills – Veterans may request prescription refills, order, and have medications mailed to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Download the app at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill or call 1-800-470-8262 and press 1.
- Secure Messaging – With My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, Veterans may send online secure messages to their VA health care team to ask non-urgent health questions. Register at www.myhealth.va.gov