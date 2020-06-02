Tucson couple celebrates 50 years of marriage amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - There was a golden wedding anniversary celebration and a vow renewal Tuesday.

Kathy and Steve King of Tucson thought there would be no way to be able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary while in the middle of the pandemic.

That was until they saw all of the drive-by graduations.

Then, it was game on.

The Kings said it was absolutely amazing to be able to celebrate, and with friends and family present all in the front of their house while others drove by.

We asked what goes into making a marriage last 50 years strong and their response:

“You marry your best friend,” Kathy said.

The dress Kathy wore Tuesday was the exact same one from 50 years ago and that day in 1970 was also a Tuesday.

Congratulations to Kathy and Steve!