PHOTOS: George Floyd protest in Tucson

Candlelight vigil in honor of George Floyd on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Hundreds of people at the Dunbar Pavilion in Tucson raised their fists into the air for eight minutes and 44 seconds in memory of George Floyd
George Floyd protest in Tucson, Ariz.
Trash cans on fire.
Edgar Ybarra
Mark Mingura
Candlelight vigil in honor of George Floyd at Dunbar Pavilion in Tucson on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Mark Mingura
Candlelight vigil. Photo: Monday, June 1, 2020.
Mark Mingura
Protestors telling stories at Old Main at the University of Arizona. May 30, 2020.
Mark Mingura
George Floyd Tucson protest. May 30, 2020.
Mark Mingura
George Floyd protest in Tucson on May 30, 2020.
Tucson Police Department
Eric Fink
David Kelly
Justice for...
David Kelly
David Kelly
Doris Snowden, president of Tucson's NAACP chapter, speaks during a press conference May, 30, 2020.
David Kelly
Photo: May 30, 2020
Community members clean up after protests over the death of George Floyd.
David Kelly
Tucson City Hall. Photo: May 30, 2020.
David Kelly
George Floyd protest in Tucson, Ariz., on Friday, May 29, 2020.
David Kelly
George Floyd protest in Tucson. Photo may 29, 2020.
David Kelly
Tucson DJ Jamar Anthony commends Chief Chris Magnus for being one of first law enforcement officials to stand up and say death of #GeorgeFloyd was wrong.
David Kelly
Tucson reverend David Holt says there's a difference between protestors and pirates.
David Kelly
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero addresses the city after George Floyd protest. Photo May 30, 2020.
David Kelly
Tucson Police Department declared the protest an 'unlawful assembly.' Photo: May 29, 2020.
David Kelly
Protestor holds sign 'Police are murderers' on Friday, May 29, 2020.

News 4 Tucson

