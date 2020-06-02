PHOTOS: George Floyd protest in Tucson June 2, 2020 9:43 am News 4 Tucson Local News, News, Top Stories Candlelight vigil in honor of George Floyd on Monday, June 1, 2020. Hundreds of people at the Dunbar Pavilion in Tucson raised their fists into the air for eight minutes and 44 seconds in memory of George Floyd George Floyd protest in Tucson, Ariz. Trash cans on fire. Edgar Ybarra Mark MinguraCandlelight vigil in honor of George Floyd at Dunbar Pavilion in Tucson on Monday, June 1, 2020. Mark MinguraCandlelight vigil. Photo: Monday, June 1, 2020. Mark MinguraProtestors telling stories at Old Main at the University of Arizona. May 30, 2020. Mark MinguraGeorge Floyd Tucson protest. May 30, 2020. Mark MinguraGeorge Floyd protest in Tucson on May 30, 2020. Eric Fink David KellyJustice for... David Kelly David KellyDoris Snowden, president of Tucson's NAACP chapter, speaks during a press conference May, 30, 2020. David Kelly Photo: May 30, 2020 Community members clean up after protests over the death of George Floyd. David KellyTucson City Hall. Photo: May 30, 2020. David KellyGeorge Floyd protest in Tucson, Ariz., on Friday, May 29, 2020. David KellyGeorge Floyd protest in Tucson. Photo may 29, 2020. David KellyTucson DJ Jamar Anthony commends Chief Chris Magnus for being one of first law enforcement officials to stand up and say death of #GeorgeFloyd was wrong. David KellyTucson reverend David Holt says there's a difference between protestors and pirates. David KellyTucson Mayor Regina Romero addresses the city after George Floyd protest. Photo May 30, 2020. David KellyTucson Police Department declared the protest an 'unlawful assembly.' Photo: May 29, 2020. David KellyProtestor holds sign 'Police are murderers' on Friday, May 29, 2020.