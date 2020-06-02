Mayor Romero not requesting National Guard, military presence in Tucson at this time

TUCSON – Tucson’s Mayor Regina Romero weighed in on the use of force Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

Romero said she is not requesting the national guard or any military presence in Tucson at this time.

The mayor said it is excessive and sends the wrong message to the community.

Romero also said we need systemic reform and meaningful policy change, not militarization.

She also called President Trump’s remarks on Monday inflammatory, saying it's alarming he is more focused on ensuring the right to carry weapons than upholding First Amendment rights to protest.