Hundreds attend candlelight vigil in honor of George Floyd

TUCSON - Monday night a candlelight vigil was held at Dunbar Pavilion in downtown Tucson in memory of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police one week ago.

From the beginning of the vigil, organizers said they wanted a peaceful event, with a crowd that easily surpassed the protests from this weekend. They got just that.

"If you're hurt put your hand in the air! Let the world see that we're hurt. We're here for George, say his name, 'George, George!"

The crowd overflowed out of Dunbar Pavilion for the vigil, supporters spilled onto the streets as speakers shared their experiences of police brutality.

"For those who want to know who my father was, he was a gentle man, he was a humble man."

Others had a message for what they say needs to be done.

"We as a nation are the masters of our fate and the conquerors of our soul. Only with peace, can there be peace!"

"For the members of law enforcement that call themselves our allies, being a decent officer, is no longer enough."

There was a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time George Floyd was pinned to the ground with a police officer's knee on his neck.

Hundreds of people at the Dunbar Pavilion in Tucson raised their fists into the air for eight minutes and 44 seconds in memory of George Floyd

It was a peaceful result after a weekend in Tucson that was filled with riots and vandalism.

"This is exactly who Tucson is, we have heart, we have soul. We are a tight-knit community who is used to rallying and gathering peacefully," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero who was present at the vigil.

"It's about being heard and they were heard and the people that were speaking tonight, they were heard and that's what I'm happy about. Everybody who spoke today, unbelievable," said Zion Givens, an organizer of the vigil.

Organizers wanted to emphasize that this is who they are, a peaceful group, fighting for change.

A counter protest broke out at the end of the Enough is Enough rally.

Members of a national revolutionary Marxist group known as The Party of Socialism and Liberation, took to the stage to denounce systemic racism against black people.

A local woman named Tanya who was a part of the counter-protest says they stand with the black community and condemn the vicious killing of George Floyd by the police.

