Former FBI official says outsiders inciting violence at protests belong to extremist groups on both sides of aisle

TUCSON - On Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it’s now looking for information about people who are coming to protests across the nation with the goal of starting trouble.

Frank Figliuzzi is the former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI.

Figliuzzi said some outside agitators are extremists on both sides of the political spectrum.

“On the far left, there’s clearly the mark of global anarchists and the global anarchy movement," Figliuzzi said. "Then on the far right, we’re seeing white hate, national, white supremacists and armed militia groups."

Chief Chris Magnus heads the Tucson Police Department.

“I certainly can’t say that everybody involved in making trouble is from outside the community,” Chief Magnus said. “But I think there are some individuals from other places that come down to create problems and incite and that is disturbing.”

Figliuzzi believes some individuals in these groups disguise themselves as playing for the other side to distract and throw off police.

“If you’re operating under that kind of cover, you can then buy some time to get your plan together while law enforcement is wasting their time looking at a group that simply isn’t involved,” Figliuzzi said.

If you have any information about these individuals, please send tips, photos or videos to fbi.gov/violence or call: 1-800-225-5324