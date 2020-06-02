AZ Dept. of Education releases roadmap to reopen schools

TUCSON - Summer is here and school is out, however, school leaders are already preparing for the 2020-21 school year.

The Arizona Department of Education is helping local schools get back on track with a "roadmap" they have released.

The 36-page roadmap released Monday includes strategies and considerations to help schools across Arizona create a safe environment for teachers and students.

The department said schools should implement only what is feasible, practical, acceptable and tailored to the needs of each community.

Schools should also implement guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, such as social distancing, increase cleaning and cloth face masks when appropriate.

A checklist was also provided. It helps schools determine if they are ready to reopen. Anything from health screening, hand washing and good hygiene, to having a plan in place just in case a student or teacher gets the coronavirus.

Every school is different and this roadmap is not a "one size fits all." The Arizona Department of Education has four possible scenarios for reopening schools in the fall.

Scenario One: Students attend class in person.

Scenario Two: Some students attend class in person, while other students take classes online.

Scenario Three: All students start with distance learning, with the goal of returning to the classroom.

Scenario Four: Intermittent distance learning throughout the year.

Again, this roadmap is just a guideline with recommendations. One school might start all classes online where another might have all students inside the classroom. It is up to each Arizona school to make that decision.