UArizona coaches react to George Floyd death

TUCSON - University of Arizona athletic coaches have recently shared their responses to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died one week ago while in police custody in Minneapolis.

On Monday, Sean Miller, head coach of UArizona Men's Basketball, released his statement.

In his statement, Coach Miller wrote "this incident reflects a bigger issue in today's society: racism."

Miller also wrote that he fully supports all of the players who are "active in promoting positive changes to a society in a peaceful and meaningful manner."

Furthermore, Miller concluded his statement saying, "I hope our great university, the city of Tucson, the state of Arizona and our country can find peace and togetherness through these difficult and emotional times."

To read Coach Miller's full statement regarding the death of George Floyd, click here.

Other coaches who responded to the death of George Floyd include Coach Adia Barnes of UArizona Women's Basketball, Coach Kevin Sumlin of UArizona Football, Coach Rita Stubbs of UArizona Volleyball, and Coach Tony Amato of UArizona Soccer.

Coach Barnes wrote in her statement, regarding Floyd's death, that she has been overcome by so many emotions over the last few days.

"Now is the time for CHANGE! Enough is enough, and we are all tired of the same injustice in America," Barnes wrote.

To view the full statement from Coach Barnes, click here.

Kevin Sumlin, head coach of UArizona Football, posted his statement in two parts to Twitter on Sunday.

"It has been 137 hours since George Floyd had his life snuffed out in a matter of nine minutes at the hands of an officer of the law on the streets of Minneapolis," wrote Coach Sumlin in the opening of his statement.

"137 hours of me trying to process what I witnessed on video," Sumlin continued, "yet again and wondering how many others have suffered without it being caught on a cellphone."

To read Coach Sumlin's full statement regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, click here.

While some coaches responded with statements, others responded with images.

On Sunday, Coach Tony Amato of UArizona Soccer posted an image to Twitter of his team gathered together, along with the phrase, "Unified as One."

Rita Stubbs, assistant coach of UArizona Volleyball, also posted her response to the death of George Floyd to Twitter on Sunday.

"Now more than ever we need action to bring about change," Stubbs wrote.

Coach Stubbs also wrote in her statement that she is mad, angry and disappointed that "in 2020 we are still seeing any group of individuals feeling they have dominance over another group."

To read Coach Stubbs' full statement regarding George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, click here.

While Floyd's death has had a strong impact on the UArizona community, it has also sparked outrage across the nation as many protests have taken place since last Monday.