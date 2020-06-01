Tucson restaurants fear statewide curfew will affect business

TUCSON - With a statewide curfew set by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, many stores and restaurants that are open at night are afraid their business will be affected.

Ducey issued his recent emergency declaration with the intention to help prevent vandalism to local businesses.

Tucson was one of those cities that experienced this over the weekend.

However, people are still allowed to visit eateries and other businesses that are open later, even with the 8 p.m. curfew.

"I think people are just confused right now. They're afraid to go out because of COVID-19 and, now the rioting," said Andrew Avella, owner of Bacio Italiano restaurant at Main Gate Square. "At any time and any place, now's the time to support the local business owners."

Bacio Italiano is one of the many restaurants trying to stay afloat as COVID-19 has drastically slowed down business.

"It's really creating an extra strain on us," said Avella. "We're fighting to stay open."

On top of the impact from the coronavirus, businesses now face Governor Ducey's emergency declaration with a curfew that begins at 8 p.m.

However, one exception to the rule is for "individuals patronizing or operating private businesses."

Eateries open past 8 p.m., including Avella's Bacio Italiano restaurant, can still host those who want to grab a late-night meal.

"You have nothing to be afraid of down here because the Marshall Foundation and Main Gate Square keep security 24-7 here," said Avella.

"There was no problems here. There's plenty of parking, you can watch your car from the restaurant patio and come on in," Avella continued, "and we're going to keep you safe here and make sure everything is okay."

David Slutes is the manager of Hotel Congress in downtown Tucson.

"Our restaurants will stay open until 10 p.m.," said Slutes. "Although, we are considering adjusting and suggesting people, for them, to get their reservations in a little earlier, but we will stay open as of right now."

Avella added, "We care about our customers like family. This is a family-owned restaurant and our partners are family. We really want your business and we work hard to keep it."