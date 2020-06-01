TPD Chief Magnus troubled by actions of some during weekend protests

TUCSON - The protests in Tucson on Friday and Saturday night had started off peacefully.

However, at times, the protests descended into chaotic scenes of destruction.

Chief Chris Magnus of the Tucson Police Department said it was disappointing that at some point on both evenings, the protests turned violent and destructive.

Magnus said he is troubled by the actions of some witnessed over the weekend.

“I don’t think their goal was to promote a social justice agenda but rather to take advantage of a situation, almost to hijack it, to be violent, to be destructive, to create problems,” Magnus said.

He believes some of the protestors may be from outside our community.

Chief Magnus said he’s proud of the restraint and professionalism his officers displayed while rocks, bottles and metal objects were thrown at them.

TPD made a total of 19 arrests between Friday night and Sunday night.

Businesses around downtown Tucson suffered several hundred thousand dollars in damage from broken glass in windows to homes and businesses vandalized with spray paint.

Magnus knows Tucson has a history of peaceful protests and he hoped Monday night’s vigil at Dunbar Pavilion would be the start of dialogue and healing.

The police chief argued an overwhelming majority of TPD officers strive to treat everyone with care and respect.

Magnus believes there has to be open dialogue locally, and across the country, about policing and communities of color.

“There has to be real conversations about both the history and what moving forward looks like,” Magnus said.

“There’s no department in this country that does not have some officers that we would be disappointed in, based on their actions," Magnus continued, "but I think here in Tucson, that’s a tiny percentage.”