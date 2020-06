TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the U.S. Bank inside of the Safeway at Ina and Oracle around 4 p.m. on Monday.

No suspect is in custody as of approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to Deputy James T. Allerton of PCSD.

Details on this story are limited at this time.

