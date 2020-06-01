CNN: Peaceful protesters forcefully dispersed before Trump visits church near White House for photos

TUCSON – After President Trump gave a speech at the White House on Monday, he walked less than a mile away to Saint John's Episcopal Church for a photo opportunity.

President Trump threatens to deploy military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests.



Peaceful demonstrators cleared from Lafayette Park so Trump could walk across park to church damaged by protesters.



Latest updates: https://t.co/ZChS4Ndd9c pic.twitter.com/WGyKB21SwO — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2020

Trump held a bible in front of the church and took photos with a few of his aides.

Some are criticizing the move.

Before the president visited the church, military police and The Secret Service forcefully dispersed peaceful protesters at nearby Lafayette Park with tear gas and rubber bullets.

"These are not acts of peaceful protest. These are acts of domestic terror." pic.twitter.com/ht7uLFgJRx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2020

American presidents have used Saint John's for more than a century and in a protest Sunday, the church was partially burned.

The episcopal church's presiding bishop issued a statement on the visit later, saying the action did nothing to help the country heal.