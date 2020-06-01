TUCSON - Back in the triple digits with another chance for isolated storms this afternoon. Big warm up midweek with an Excessive Heat Watch in effect from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening.

Today: Another hot day with isolated storms (10%). High: 102°

Another hot day with isolated storms (10%). High: 102° Tonight: Isolated storms then mostly clear (20%): Low: 73°

Isolated storms then mostly clear (20%): Low: 73° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 103°

After a hot and active weekend, expect more of the same today with isolated storms and highs in the triple digits in the hottest spots. The biggest impacts continue to be damaging wind gusts and lightning. The most active spots will be areas from Tucson and to the south and west with some storms in the White Mountains as well.

Most of us dry out for the rest of the work week but a chance for isolated storms returns Thursday night and Friday, especially to the northeast of Tucson in the White Mountains.

A ridge will begin to build over the Southwest starting tomorrow, which will warm our temperatures several degrees above average, again.

An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. This includes Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus N.M., Sells, Nogales, Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, Oracle, Sierra Vista, Benson, Clifton, and Safford. Continue to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated!

