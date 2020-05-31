Volunteers clean up after some Arizona protests turn violent

PHOENIX (AP) — Volunteers are using shovels and brooms to clean up broken glass outside at least five stores at an upscale mall in a Phoenix suburb on Sunday.

The stores were damaged after a day of peaceful marches turned into a night of sometimes violent protests that included vandalism and an attack on a police station.

Late Saturday, people knelt with their hands up in the streets outside Phoenix police and municipal buildings, chanting, “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Black lives matter.” Officers used flash-bang grenades and dispersed the crowd shortly after 10 p.m., telling people it was an unlawful assembly.

In Scottsdale, some people smashed windows at stores including Neiman Marcus and Urban Outfitters, grabbing goods and damaging buildings.