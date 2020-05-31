Tucson blacks denounce damage done during protests

TUCSON - Black leaders in Tucson called the property damage associated with a George Floyd protest Friday night in Tucson “unacceptable”.

They spoke out Saturday during a joint press conference at Tucson City Hall with Mayor Regina Romero and police chief Chris Magnus.

Reverend Damon Holt, of the Pilgram East Missionary Baptist Church, called protesters who broke windows at several business downtown, “pirates”.

Magnus says he believes the infiltrators came from outside the Tucson community.

Tucson youth advocate Zion Givens speaks at the press conference in Tucson denouncing violence during a George Floyd protest in the city Friday night

A Saturday protest and rally had more of a black involvement than the event that took place on Friday night.

Hundreds gathered at Old Main on the UA campus where many had the chance to speak their mind about what they are witnessing right now in the United States in terms of black people dying at the hands of law enforcement.

Protesters attempted to re-enter the central part of the city, after the rally ended on campus, but were turned away by police who closed off all roads leading into downtown.

Anger arose in the large crowd which led to several protesters being arrested.

The Tucson NAACP Branch is planning a candlelight vigil for Monday night at the Dunbar Pavilion (325 W. 2nd St.).

The event will begin at 7 p.m. and the NACCP invites all community members, who truly believe in the battle against police brutality, to attend.

