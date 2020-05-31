Evacuation ordered after brush fire breaks out in Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — A brush fire is burning in the town of Cave Creek, destroying nearly a dozen structures and leading to a mandatory evacuation order.

The fire was reported Saturday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, the fire is 1,126 acres, state forestry officials said.

As of 7am, the #OcotilloFire remains at 1,216 acres; no new growth overnight, 5% contained. 500 homes evacuated & those orders remain in place until it’s safe to lift them. There’s still a lot of heat w/n the interior & in drainages that crews will monitor. #AZFire #AZForestry — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 31, 2020

Ten structures have burned and more, including residences, are threatened. It was not immediately known how many homes were impacted by the order.

Maricopa County sent out an evacuation alert around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

The American Red Cross has set up a relief station at Cactus Shadows High School.

Sheriff’s deputies are assisting with evacuations.