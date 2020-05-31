Evacuation ordered after brush fire breaks out in Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — A brush fire is burning in the town of Cave Creek, destroying nearly a dozen structures and leading to a mandatory evacuation order.
The fire was reported Saturday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, the fire is 1,126 acres, state forestry officials said.
Ten structures have burned and more, including residences, are threatened. It was not immediately known how many homes were impacted by the order.
Maricopa County sent out an evacuation alert around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
The American Red Cross has set up a relief station at Cactus Shadows High School.
Sheriff’s deputies are assisting with evacuations.