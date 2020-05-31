COVID-19 in Arizona: 19,936 Cases, 906 reported deaths

PHOENIX — State health officials reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths Sunday. The statewide total is now 906.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 19,936 with 681 newly reported cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 318,573 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 5.6 percent have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 9,815

Pima: 2,368

Pinal: 863

Santa Cruz: 330

Cochise: 74

Yuma: 1,105

La Paz: 78

Mohave: 396

Yavapai: 297

Coconino: 1,151

Navajo: 1,866

Gila: 31

Graham: 32

Greenlee: 6

Apache: 1,524

